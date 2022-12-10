Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.75.

HD stock opened at $320.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.29. The stock has a market cap of $328.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

