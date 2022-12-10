ICON Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. ICON has a market capitalization of $167.75 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

