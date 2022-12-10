IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IES Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $641.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.32. IES has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get IES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.