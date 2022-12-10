IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.46

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and traded as high as $28.82. IGM Financial shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
