Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 7.0 %

IMH stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

