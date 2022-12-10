Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.84 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.28.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.