IndiGG (INDI) Trading Up 157.3% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 109.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 157.3% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $650,545.69 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

