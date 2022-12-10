Insider Buying: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.90 per share, with a total value of C$169,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 168,648 shares in the company, valued at C$2,850,151.20.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

