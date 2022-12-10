Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells $33,750.00 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,192,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Local Bounti Stock Down 3.8 %

Local Bounti stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 49.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

