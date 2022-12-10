Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells $33,750.00 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,192,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,963. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Local Bounti Stock Down 3.8 %
Local Bounti stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
