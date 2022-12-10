Insider Selling: Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perficient Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $141.74.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

