Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 5,991 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,991 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $32,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,239 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $7,037.52.

Priority Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $5.55 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.42 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.