Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $117.73. 271,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,073. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Qualys

A number of analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

