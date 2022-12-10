Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total transaction of C$563,750.00.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Real Foley sold 11,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$561,000.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

TECK.A stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$51.79. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588. The company has a market cap of C$26.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$33.31 and a 52 week high of C$62.75.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

