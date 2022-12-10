Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 15,061 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

VEEV stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.17. 1,218,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,906. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

