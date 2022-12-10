Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 162,881,829 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

