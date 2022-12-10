Intrust Bank NA Has $1.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $5,905,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

