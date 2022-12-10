Intrust Bank NA Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 22.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $173.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

