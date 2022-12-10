Intrust Bank NA Has $1.28 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

