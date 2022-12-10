Intrust Bank NA Has $1.28 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.