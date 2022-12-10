Intrust Bank NA Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.0 %

DVN opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

