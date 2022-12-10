Intrust Bank NA Purchases 106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $153.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

