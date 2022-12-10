Intrust Bank NA Purchases 164 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

