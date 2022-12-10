Intrust Bank NA Purchases 269 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.