Intrust Bank NA Purchases 6,528 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 110 ($1.34) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

