Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.94 and a 200-day moving average of $231.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.92.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

