Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

