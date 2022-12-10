Intrust Bank NA Sells 179 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

PXD stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.93 and a 200 day moving average of $241.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

