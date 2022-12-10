Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $586,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.4 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.