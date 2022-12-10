Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.68.
Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.54.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
