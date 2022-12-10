INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $411.18

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.18 ($5.01) and traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.30). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 19,737 shares trading hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.50. The stock has a market cap of £141.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.87.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

