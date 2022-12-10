Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 180,524 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000. United Natural Foods accounts for about 1.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

