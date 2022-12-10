Ion Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,216 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Playtika by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

