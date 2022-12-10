Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,492,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

