IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.09 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. IOTA has a market cap of $581.14 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

