IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $581.49 million and $8.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002463 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013309 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000146 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.