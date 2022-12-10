Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Financial Analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.47) -2.80 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($19.20) -0.15

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.82, indicating a potential upside of 186.39%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -76.45% -59.18% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -112.63%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

