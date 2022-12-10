iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.99.

iQIYI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.83. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iQIYI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

