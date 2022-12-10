IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $208.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

