iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

