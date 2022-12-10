iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

