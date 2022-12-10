iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.43. 291,558 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 92,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

