iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 6,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

