iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. Approximately 6,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.