iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.64. 2,866,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,119,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period.

Further Reading

