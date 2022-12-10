iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.68

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and traded as high as $41.08. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 237,721 shares trading hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

