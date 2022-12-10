iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $178.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.