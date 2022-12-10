iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWV. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $226.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

