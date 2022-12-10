iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.37.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
