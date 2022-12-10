iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

