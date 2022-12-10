Itiquira Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 12,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 81.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

