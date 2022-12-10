Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

