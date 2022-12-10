Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.33 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $43.33 million and $70,471.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020968 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00239336 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02611313 USD and is down -8.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $74,661.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

